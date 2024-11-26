Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after buying an additional 337,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 270,223 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 276,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,748,623.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,031,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,324,537.96. This trade represents a 5.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 194,569 shares valued at $3,433,319. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

