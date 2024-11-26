Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 730 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,519,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,229,003,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.06.

Tesla stock opened at $338.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $361.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

