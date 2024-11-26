Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 16,639 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.9% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,543,000 after buying an additional 395,745 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,609,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Magna International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

