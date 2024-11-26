Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.24. 27,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,036. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $84.35 and a 52 week high of $130.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

