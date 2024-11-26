Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 177,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

