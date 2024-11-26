Shum Financial Group Inc. Invests $356,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 200,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 37.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,214,000 after buying an additional 208,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.85. The stock had a trading volume of 239,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,473. The company has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.