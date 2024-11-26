SushiSwap Market Capitalization Hits $269.87 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $269.87 million and approximately $103.15 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,085.49 or 0.99597095 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,907.51 or 0.99408684 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
SushiSwap Profile
SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 278,270,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,781,171 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.
Buying and Selling SushiSwap
