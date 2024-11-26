The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $16,500.00 in Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,870. This represents a 0.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.04. 213,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,897. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.36 and a twelve month high of $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

