The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $205,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,506. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.59 and a 1-year high of $430.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.