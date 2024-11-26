The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,125,338 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,125,338 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $804,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $984,205,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after buying an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,655,000 after buying an additional 644,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

