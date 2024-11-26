Thematics Asset Management Decreases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. STERIS comprises approximately 2.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $60,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after buying an additional 778,613 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 7,418.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,132,000 after acquiring an additional 305,651 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,946.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 257,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $28,251,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Down 0.8 %

STE traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,412. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.69.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

