Thematics Asset Management Has $19.57 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.72. 307,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,324. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

