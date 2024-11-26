Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.33 Per Share

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 208.20 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £391.23 million, a P/E ratio of 717.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.12. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 206 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 241 ($3.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($50,188.39). 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

