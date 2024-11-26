Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion and a PE ratio of 33.48. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,089.80. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,639 shares of company stock worth $3,175,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.