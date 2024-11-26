Woodbois (LON:WBI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 25646984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Woodbois Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.42.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

