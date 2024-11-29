36,253 Shares in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 54.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

