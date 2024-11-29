579 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,694,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $959,880,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY opened at $420.98 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $266.56 and a one year high of $435.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.25.

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 15.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 24.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

