AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 803.1% in November

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 803.1% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.33.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
