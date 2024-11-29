AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 803.1% in November

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 803.1% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

