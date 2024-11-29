Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Trading Up 20.6% – Time to Buy?

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.81. 51,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 16,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

