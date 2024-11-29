Analyzing CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) & Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11

This is a summary of current recommendations for Artiva Biotherapeutics and CG Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.84%. CG Oncology has a consensus target price of $63.88, suggesting a potential upside of 85.36%. Given CG Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and CG Oncology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CG Oncology $200,000.00 11,652.65 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

Artiva Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CG Oncology.

Summary

CG Oncology beats Artiva Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.