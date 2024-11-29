ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,100 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 1,729,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,250.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANPDF stock remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

