ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,100 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 1,729,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,250.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of ANPDF stock remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.
About ANTA Sports Products
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.