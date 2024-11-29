Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Purchases $20,000.00 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice purchased 100,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 613,252 shares in the company, valued at $122,650.40. The trade was a 19.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

APTO opened at $0.18 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

