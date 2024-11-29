Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

RKDA stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.