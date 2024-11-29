Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 3689068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76. The stock has a market cap of £50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.65.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.