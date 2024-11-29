Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

