Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 39,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.16.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $532.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $404.32 and a fifty-two week high of $534.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.57 and its 200 day moving average is $475.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

