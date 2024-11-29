Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $91.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

