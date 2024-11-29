Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 8,125 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 177,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 190.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 407,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 267,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 123,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

