Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $361.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $358.00 to $361.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.10.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

ADSK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.42. 497,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.