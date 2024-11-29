Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 490,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,461,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 2,487,778 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 853.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 169,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

