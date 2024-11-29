Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.80 ($19.79) and last traded at €19.94 ($20.99), with a volume of 116133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €19.47 ($20.49).

Befesa Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

