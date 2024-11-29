Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.100-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.1 billion-$41.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.6 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.10-6.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

