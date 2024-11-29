Best Buy Reports Third Quarter ResultsOn November 26, 2024, Best Buy Co., Inc. issued its results for the 13-week third quarter ending November 2, 2024. The company noted a decline of 2.9% in comparable sales, with GAAP diluted earnings per share see

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Best Buy’s 8K filing here.
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Best Buy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again