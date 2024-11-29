Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the October 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

BID Price Performance

BPPPF remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. 5,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. BID has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

