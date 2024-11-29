Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 707.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $5,223.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,576.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,079.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,237.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

