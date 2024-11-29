Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lessened by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Booking makes up 5.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Booking by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.9% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 22.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,223.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,576.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,079.32. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,237.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

