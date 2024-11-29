Braidwell LP Buys 126,836 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned approximately 1.67% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.84. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

