Braidwell LP Buys 73,272 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 1.7% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Braidwell LP owned about 0.71% of Repligen worth $59,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Repligen by 149.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 850,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 26.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Repligen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Repligen by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

