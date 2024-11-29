Braidwell LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Braidwell LP reduced its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,969 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $41,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KROS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KROS opened at $58.55 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KROS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

