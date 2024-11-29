Braidwell LP Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,450 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned approximately 1.24% of Harrow worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harrow by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow by 2,730.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. Harrow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Harrow Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

