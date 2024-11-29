BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Bought by Engaged Capital LLC

Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,542 shares during the quarter. BRC comprises approximately 7.5% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of BRC worth $46,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 802,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 627,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BRC by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 351,757 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRC news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,392.31. This represents a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $3,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468 over the last ninety days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

