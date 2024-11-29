Brendan J. Paddick Purchases 5,053 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 5,053 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $35,017.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,343,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,135.53. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.4 %

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 143,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 60,327.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 258,631 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 652,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 332,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 210,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.