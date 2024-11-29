Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Broadcom by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $159.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.