Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 13204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$71.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

