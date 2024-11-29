Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,436 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MITK. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $138,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

MITK stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

