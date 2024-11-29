Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 235,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

