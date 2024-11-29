Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $92,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $105.37 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.