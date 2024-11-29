Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $108.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

