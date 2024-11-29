Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VB opened at $259.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.58.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

