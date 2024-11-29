Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.36% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,809,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $455.41 and a 12 month high of $604.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.74. The stock has a market cap of $519.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
