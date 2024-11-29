Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,042 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.36% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,809,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $455.41 and a 12 month high of $604.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.74. The stock has a market cap of $519.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.